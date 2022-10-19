African Alliance Insurance pays N6.65bn on claims

The foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has demonstrated its commitment to customer satisfaction with the payment of N6.65 billion in claims as of the end of the third quarter of the year.

Restating the firm’s relentless devotion to customer satisfaction, the MD/CEO, Joyce Ojemudia, assured of her commitment to prioritizing claims payment to policyholders.

“At African Alliance Insurance Plc, paying genuine claims is a trust we do not intend to break. For sixty-two years, we have done this without fail and this is exactly why we remain one of Nigeria’s foremost Life insurers,” she said.

“We are not inured from current economic realities. We understand how critical the times are hence our boundless resolve and commitment to fulfilling our mantra of being with them for life. On the occasion of the just concluded Customer Service Week, we would like to reassure our customers that indeed we care and look out for them at all times.”

Furthermore, Ojemudia emphasized the company’s ongoing claims payment process which is backed by year-on-year evidence of fulfilled claims. “We will continue to make sure that our strategies are updated to meet up with the demands of paying claims as due.”

According to the year-to-date break down released to the media, the life insurer has paid a whooping N3.13 billion to its Annuitants; N1.43 billion in Group Life claims; N1.17 billion on Individual Life; N544 million on Takaful as well as N298 million on Esusu pay-outs.

Incorporated in 1960, African Alliance Insurance PLC is widely regarded as the strongest and most experienced life insurance specialist in these climes with its HQ in Lagos and 18 branches nationwide.