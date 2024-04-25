Access Pensions prepares young people for job market

Access Pensions is set to hold its live empowerment webinar on Thursday as the job market welcomes a new wave of talent from the National Youth Service Corps.

This session is designed to prepare and equip young individuals as they transition into the business world or workforce, whether as employees or entrepreneurs.

Scheduled for Thursday, ‘Shape Your Future’ brings together industry experts and thought leaders to share invaluable insights and strategies for success.

The sessions will feature distinguished speakers including Joycee Awosika, founder/CEO of Oriki Group, who will speak on the topic ‘Getting Started – Your Entrepreneurial & Professional Journey,’ and Employability Skills Coach, Felicia Odumosu, who will address concerns on ‘Employability – How to Be the Candidate of Choice.’

Speaking on the initiative, Afolabi Folayan, executive director (Technical), at Access Pensions, stated, “As we welcome a new wave of talent into the job market post-NYSC, ‘Shape Your Future’ embodies our dedication to nurturing and empowering young professionals.

Access Pensions is committed to sustainability and firmly believes in the potential of young Nigerians to grow wealth and become key contributors to the economy in the mid to long term. This initiative underscores our commitment to equipping them with the essential skills and insights needed to excel in their entrepreneurial and professional journeys, Folayan said.

The digital training will also leverage the wealth of experience across the Access ecosystem as Olubusola Ogundipe, team lead, Women in Banking Segment at W Initiative of Access Bank will introduce participants to Youthrive, a transformative initiative by Access Bank designed to empower, uplift, and accelerate the next generation of MSMEs.

The Youthrive program is set to impact over four million individuals by enhancing capacity, providing financial empowerment, and fostering invaluable business exchange programs.