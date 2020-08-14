Access Bank rewards over 9,000 Customers in Diamondxtrawins Campaign

Leading retail bank in Nigeria, Access bank Plc, has rewarded over 9,000 lucky customers in the Diamondxtra campaign tagged Xtrawins; a seasonal offer leveraging the ongoing Diamondxtra campaign to reward customers for saving and transacting on its digital channels.

The Xtrawins initiative, was borne out of the need to encourage customers to remain safe as they carry out their transactions in these times. The initiative is also aimed at rewarding loyal customers for choosing digital channels, giving them the opportunity to win cash prizes for performing transactions daily using the Access Bank USSD code *901# or the Accessmore App.

Adaeze Umeh, head, consumer banking, Access Bank Plc, explained that the Xtrawins initiative was born out of the need to transform the lives of the bank’s customers who have been transacting with the bank’s digital platforms especially with nationwide restricted movement in response to the Covid pandemic.

“In our own little way of showing appreciation to our customers for their patronage and better returns on their savings, we launched the Xtrawins campaign to ensure our loyal customers are rewarded. We have rewarded more than 100 customers every day and over 1,000 every week with various cash prizes since the beginning of the campaign which started about 10 weeks ago.

Lucky customers can win from N500 – N1million when they maintain a minimum of N1,000 in their accounts and conduct at least 5 transactions daily using our USSD code * 901# or the Access More app to purchase airtime, pay bills, make transfers and so on.

The beauty about the Xtrawins campaign is that customers can win repeatedly as long as they keep transacting with our digital channels and carry out the number of transactions required to qualify for the daily draws. Adaeze concluded.”

Some of the Xtrawins lucky winners took to their social media platforms to express their excitement and gratitude towards the Bank.

Ube James, @Ubejames N100,000 Xtrawin winner tweeted: @accessbank_more can’t thank your guys enough for the opportunity of being one of the winners. Had to invest the money so as to always remember such feat. I’m so greatful. #Xtrawins.

Another winner Hamstylez , @Hamstylez1 also tweeted : # Xtrwins .. I got rewarded and it seems lika a dream…

To join the winning train, simply conduct at least 5 transactions daily using the Access bank USSD code *901#, or the Access More app or to purchase airtime, pay bills and carry out NIP transfers.