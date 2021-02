The Nigerian constitution does not allow for independent candidates. Therefore, anyone running for public office must do so on the vehicle of a political party. It also gives the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) powers to register political parties in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and an Act of the National Assembly. Pursuant of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login