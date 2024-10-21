Cabinet reshuffle? Blame Tinubu’s poor leadership, judgement

Share Ever since the presidency confirmed that Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s ineffectual president, would reshuffle his utterly incompetent cabinet, speculations have been rife about who would be in and who would be out. The Guardian newspaper set the hares running with a front-page story titled, “11 ministers, senior officials may go as Tinubu reshuffles cabinet.” Then, Dr Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman and director-general of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, now a fawning Tinubu loyalist, said that Tinubu’s two-week trip to Europe was not,To read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Columnists Akintola Williams memorial lecture (Continuation) Columnists Dear leader, your company is not your family (3) Columnists ‘EMUKAY’ – celebrating Tunji Oyelana at 85