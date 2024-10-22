Proposing a coastguard for ‘Blue Economy’? (1)

I hold a thoughtful perspective on Nigeria’s Senate-proposed bill to establish a coastguard. In a nation bustling with over 200 million people, I am convinced that we already have the human capacity, institutions, and infrastructure within the maritime sector to nurture a thriving blue economy. What we truly need is for the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to collaborate effectively with all relevant ministries and institutions at both national and state levels. It’s through a multidisciplinary approach that the Ministry can achieve significant results, rather than by creating a new coastguard. Readers, please consider this a call to action for leveraging our existing resources and expertise to propel our blue economy forward.

In my view, the idea of establishing a Coast Guard might be an unnecessary complication, akin to creating a problem just to solve it. This opinion is shaped more by my experience and understanding of Nigeria’s maritime environment and after watching the Senate debate unfold on NASS TV via social media.

It’s interesting to see how in a compelling discourse on the floor of the Red Chamber of the Senate last week, Senator Adams Oshiomole voiced his strong opposition to the creation of a separate Nigerian Coast Guard. A move proposed to safeguard Nigeria’s expansive maritime territories. Instead, he advocates for a closer examination of the Nigerian Navy’s already robust and effective roles in maritime security.

Notwithstanding institutional challenges, many Nigerians are standing strong behind the Nigerian Navy. The Nigerian Navy (NN) with its rich history and strategic prowess, has long been the stalwart guardian of the nation’s waters. From combating piracy, smuggling and illegal fishing to ensuring safe passage for commercial vessels, the Navy’s multifaceted operations are a testament to its capability and dedication. Its fleet, equipped with advanced technology and manned by highly trained personnel, stands as a formidable force against maritime threats.

While defending the existence of the NN, Senator Oshiomole argues that rather than diverting lean resources to establish a new entity, efforts should be concentrated on bolstering the Navy’s existing framework. By enhancing its operational capacity and investing in state-of-the-art equipment, Nigeria can ensure its maritime security remains uncompromised.

In essence, the Senator’s stance is clear: fortify the foundation that already exists, rather than building anew. Considering our economic realities and national security concerns, this approach not only promises efficiency but also honours the legacy and ongoing contributions of the Nigerian Navy in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

The Nigerian Navy’s importance in national defence, maritime security, and supporting civil authorities when occasion demands cannot be ignored. Let’s start with the constitutional roles of the Nigerian Navy. The 1999 Constitution ( as amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria outlines the roles of the Nigerian Navy primarily in Section 217, which pertains to the armed forces. It states that the Nigerian Navy, along with other branches of the armed forces, is responsible for:

“1. Defending Nigeria from external aggression.

2. Maintaining the territorial integrity and securing the borders of Nigeria from violation on land, sea, or air.

3. Suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon by the President, but subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

4. Performing such other functions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

Roles of the NN in AFN Act Cap A20

The Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (which was amended in 2007), outlines the roles and responsibilities of the Nigerian Navy. The primary roles of the Nigerian Navy as stipulated in the Act include:

(i) enforcing and assisting in coordinating the enforcement of all customs laws, including anti-bunkering, fishery and immigration laws of Nigeria at sea;

(ii) enforcing and assisting in coordinating the enforcement of national and international maritime laws ascribed or acceded to by Nigeria;

(iii) making of charts and co-ordinating of all national hydrographic surveys; and

(iv) promoting, coordinating and enforcing safety regulations in the territorial waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone of Nigeria;

The specific responsibilities of the Nigerian Navy, as outlined in the Armed Forces of Nigeria Cap A20, are commonly known as coastguard duties. The NN as structured, organised, and equipped is performing coast-guard duties. While its traditional responsibilities focus on the defence of the territorial waters of the nation and military operations in aid of civil authorities.

The coastguard debate:

There is a 37-page proposed bill on the floor of the Red Chamber titled: “Act To Establish The Nigerian Coast Guard With The Purpose of Securing The Maritime Zones of Nigeria Aiming to Protect Maritime and Other National Interests Within These Zones, Subject to the Jurisdiction of The Federal Republic of Nigeria; And To Maintain a State Of Readiness To Function As a Specialized Service in the Navy in Times of War and For Other Related Purposes,” which was allegedly sponsored by Senator Wasiu Sanni Eshilokun. This, according to newspaper reports, has passed the second reading by the Senate at the time of writing.

Without prejudice to the content of the proposed bill, a welter of literature exists on the Coast Guard. It’s worth noting that some maritime nations have a coastguard for a variety of crucial reasons, while some don’t. Having both a coast guard and a naval force depends on the economic realities of the nation and national security needs.

In many countries, the coastguard is a civilian agency, but it can also have military functions, especially in times of conflict or heightened security needs. Overall, the coastguard is an essential component of a maritime nation’s ability to manage and protect its coastal and maritime interests.

Like Nigeria, South Africa does not have a separate coastguard. Instead, the South African Navy is responsible for maritime defence and also takes on some coastguard-like duties. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Kenya and Tanzania do have a coast guard that is under their respective navies. The Egyptian Coast Guard, for instance, is responsible for protecting the country’s extensive coastline along the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. It operates under the jurisdiction of the Egyptian Navy… (To continue next week)

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd).

