UK Group Partners Oyo SUBEB To Promote Education Of Children with Disabilities

A group, Star Children Development Initiative, based in the United Kindgdom has shown its readiness to partner with Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB) on the promotion of education of children with disabilities.

The group presented a working document with focus on the inclusive rights of the persons with disabilities (PWD) to quality education, especially children.

While presenting the document to the Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, Nureni Adeniran, the leader of the team, Grace Alexander, who was represented by Fadesola Adelani, said there was urgent need for government and the society to come up with a working document to proffer necessary solutions to the problems confronting people with disabilities but in need of quality education.

She called on the government to do more in providing equal opportunities to all, no matter their physical conditions, in attaining academic excellence, especially in the period of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and after.

“The time has come for us to collaborate in bringing good and quality to the people with disabilities, like it is done to those without disabilities, they have equal right and privilege to achieve same and it is a thing of joy that Oyo State government, through SUBEB has been doing all it can to achieve this great task.

“We salute the courage and sense of duty of the present administration in Oyo State to education of the children, especially those that are vulnerable, we believe this collaboration will further promote this agenda.”

In his response, the Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, Nureni Adeniran appreciated the gesture of the group towards promoting the education of the less privileged, especially those with disabilities.

Adeniran said Oyo State government has worked towards giving equal opportunities to children seeking qualitative education.

He pointed to the present design of school buildings presently embarked upon by the agency, which he said favored the children with disabilities.

“Your concern are what we share as well in the State, if you visit most of the new buildings that SUBEB is currently supervising their construction, you would see that we give credence to those children with disabilities.

“We want to show our appreciation to you and the body while we assure you of our readiness to collaborate with different bodies to promote education in the State,” he assured.