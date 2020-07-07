Expert urges students to consolidate quality education with entrepreneurship, service

An industry expert has urged students to consolidate on the quality education they received in Secondary school by embracing entrepreneurship and service in their pursuit of higher education.

Folake Akintelure made this known while speaking as the guest of honour at the virtual graduation ceremony of Greensprings School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.

The Greensprings IB Diploma Programme is a two-year sixth-form programme designed to prepare secondary school graduates for life in tertiary institutions.

Akintelure in her speech to the graduates encouraged them to consolidate their quality education by learning from personal experience and that of their peers and people ahead of them.

According to her, “No doubt, you have been equipped with a solid educational foundation at Greensprings School; but the truth is that, as you progress in your academic journey, you will face new challenges and you are allowed to make some mistakes.”

She further opines that the students need to learn from all their experiences, including the experience of your peers and people ahead of you, as this would make your journey a bit easier.

“To get yourself motivated no matter the circumstance, you should get the support of five people. A friend who hears out your dreams and deepest desires; a mentor who points you in the right direction when you are feeling lost; a coach who helps you maximize your potentials; a cheerleader who believes in you when you struggle to believe in yourself; and a peer who helps you focus,” she added.

Kelechi Emmanuel, the valedictorian, in her speech exhorted her colleagues to keep up with the growth mindset principle they adopted in school while thanking Verod Capital Management for the investment in sponsoring her education for the IB Diploma Programme.

On her part Iyen Ekong, PTA chairperson of Greensprings School Lekki campus speaking at the end of the virtual graduation, noted that this is the first time she will be attending a virtual graduation.

Ekong noted that although the occasion didn’t give room for touching and showing affection to one another as was customary in the past during physical graduations, this virtual graduation was still very interesting.

The IB Diploma Programme is an almost certain scholarship route into top universities around the world. Students are expected to have a minimum of five credits in their O’ Levels (GCSEs, IGCSEs or WASSCE), including English Language and Mathematics to be considered for admission into the IB Diploma Programme.