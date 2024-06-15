Tinubu appoints Gbeleyi, DG of BPE

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ayodeji Gbeleyi as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement, described Gbeleyi as a renowned financial expert and award -winning chartered accountant.

Gbeleyi, a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), is an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

The new DG has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.

He was the board Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State from 2013 to 2015.

The President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience and competence to bear in this role to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms.

He is also expected to drive the BPE through promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy, ensuring social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources, as well as advancing effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors.