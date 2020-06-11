Reps hold commendation session for Abba Kyari

The House of Representatives is currently holding a commendation session for the Officer-in-Charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and his Team for exceptional work in the fight against criminality across the country.

This is sequel to a resolution by the House two days ago upon adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ahmad Jaha (APC, Borno) to recognise Kyari because of his extraordinary courage and patriotism in tackling high profile crimes.

Jaha had noted that Kyari was among the very few outstanding young officers of the Nigerian Police as Officer Cadet who served in several states of the federation, including Adamawa in the North East and Lagos in the South West.

He said: “The gallant officer and his team recorded severaI successes in combating organised crime in Nigeria which include Arrest of the notorious kidnapper known as Evans in Lagos and the capture of the deadly kidnapper White VAMPIRE in Owerri, Imo state; arrest of the killer of the former Chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh; arrest of several Boko-Haram Commander’s including bomb makers and those responsible for the kidnap of the famous Chibok girls.

“Arrest of the deadly Offa Bank robbers that invaded Ofa town in Kwara and robbed five different commercial banks and murdered over 31 innocent Nigerians including a pregnant woman, making it the deadliest bank robbery in Nigeria’s history”.

Ruling, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said having Kyari in Thursday’s (Today) plenary is in line with the 9th Assembly’s legislative agenda of encouraging outstanding Nigerians who excel in their chosen fields of endeavour.

“When I read the profile of that young man and the exploits he has made as a young police officer, I was impressed, and I think it’s only natural that we, in line with our legislative agenda and the practice of this Assembly invite DCP Abba Kyari to be at the session this Thursday to formally receive legislative commendation from the House of Nigerians”, Gbajabiamila said.

The Curriculum Vitae of Kyari who appeared along with men and officers of his Team is being read by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.