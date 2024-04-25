FAAN diverts flights in Lagos airport after fire incident 

BusinessDay learnt that at 5.39am on Thursday, smoke was detected billowing from the E54 bridge leading and electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E wing.

FAAN who confirmed the incident stated that the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS), were quick to respond arriving at the scene.

“Initial suspicions point to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause but a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire,” FAAN stated.

BusinessDay learnt that the incident which had escalated into a fire was brought under control by 6.41am.

“Efforts to ventilate the smile from the building are in progress,” FAAN stated.

In the meantime, all flights operations in terminal 1 of MMA has been to the D Wing.