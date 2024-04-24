FAAN reopens Lagos runway after Dana incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened the runway 18L/36R for flight operations on Tuesday night.

This development follows the earlier closure of the runway on Tuesday morning due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft, with registration number 5N-BKI, which overshot the runway during its landing sequence.

Prompt actions were said to be taken by FAAN emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site.

Subsequently, comprehensive clearing operations were conducted to ensure the runway was free of any Foreign Object Debris (FOD) that could impede flight safety.

FAAN in a statement said the The FAAN operations division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) have jointly conducted inspection of the runway surface and deemed it safe for the resumption of operations. An appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued in this regard.

“We acknowledge the area affected by the overshoot was significantly muddy. A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R.

“FAAN wishes to express its gratitude to the traveling public, our airline partners, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused,” FAAN added in a statement.