How foreign registered aircraft are used for Illegal charter operation – Taskforce

A Ministerial Taskforce on Illegal Air Charter Operations and Related Matters has uncovered a huge gap in the civil aviation industry in Nigeria.

The committee in a preliminary report, exposed the use of private foreign registered aircraft for illegal charter operations by some approved chartered operators in the country.

The committee also fingered high-net-worth individuals in the scandal, which has consistently put a question mark on the adherence to regulations by the Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF).

This development has also caused huge revenue loss to the Federal Government and its agencies.

The committee in its preliminary report, also alleged that the illicit act was not limited to small-time operators alone, stressing that the conditions attached to the issuance of the PNCF are grossly violated by the operators.

The report also lamented that the industry’s apex regulatory body, NCAA, had also failed to enforce the conditions on PNCF to the private jet owners.

In a bid to stop this, the task force also purported that the violators of these licenses, use a non-existing passenger manifest, which made it difficult to trace.

The report said: “We have indeed uncovered the prevalence of illegal air charter operations in the country. Even more alarming is the fact that we have uncovered that these illegal air charter operations are not only restricted to small-time operators but also include some high-net-worth individuals, using their private jets.

“Opaque Passenger Manifesting, conflicting/inadequate regulatory issues. Most of the complicit aircraft are foreign registered removing them from the scrutiny of the NCAA. This is a huge revenue loss to the coffers of the Federal Government.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, had on June 27, 2024, inaugurated the Taskforce on Illegal Air Charter Operations and other related matters.

This follows several complaints by legitimate commercial air charter operators and on the back of disturbing security reports emanating from the country’s security institutions, alleging amongst other things illicit money laundering and nefarious drug smuggling operations.

The task force was given three months to complete its report and submit same to the ministry.

Keyamo lamented that the illegal charter operators appeared to have become increasingly emboldened by continuing their illegal operations in connivance with the assistance of AOC holders.

He accused the AOC holders of collecting “tolls” while listing these illegal charter operators under their AOCs.

He said: “It has come to my attention, through a series of disturbing reports, that the practice of illegal charter operations is thriving within the aviation industry, thereby undermining the efforts of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other regulatory bodies.

“These illicit activities have not only resulted in significant financial losses to the Federal Government but have also raised security and safety concerns as the operations of private aircraft owners have remained largely unchecked and unregulated. This has also resulted in using these private aircraft for other illegal activities.

“It appears that Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) operators have become increasingly emboldened, continuing their illegal operations with the assistance of Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders who collect tolls and list these illegal charters under their AOCs.”

In his reaction, Keyamo had set up an eight-man task force to address the issue.

Ado Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Aero Contractors, was appointed as its Chairman, while Roland lyayi was selected as its Vice Chairman.

Other members of the committee are Theresa Babaoye, Director of Air Transport, Federal Ministry of Aviation (Secretary); Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR), NCAA – member, one nominee from the National Security Adviser; Member, Daniel Quansah – Member, Patrick Ogunlowo; Member and Obafemi Bajomo; Special Assistant to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development as a member.