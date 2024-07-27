Safety bureau deepens commitment to accidents’ investigation, reopens office at Lagos airport 

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has restated its commitment to transportation safety with the re-opening of its office at the Lagos airport.

Speaking during the re-opening of its Lagos regional office at Lagos airport on Friday, Alex Badeh, Director General, NSIB said the occasion is especially momentous after a challenging three-year period during which its operational capacity in Lagos was severely impacted.

Badeh said the unfortunate demolition of its previous office under the past administration left them without a physical presence in this critical location, hindering its ability to serve the transportation sector effectively.

“During this hiatus, our dedicated team members were left without the means to carry out their vital work, resulting in a struggle for productivity and a gap in our service delivery.

“When I was appointed Director General of the NSIB in December 2023, I was met with many unfinished tasks at the Bureau.

“Employee morale was low, and there were teeming requests and competing demands. As a non-revenue-generating agency, we have grappled with limited government funding and bureaucratic inefficiencies,” he said.

He stated that despite these challenges, his team approached the task with determination and a can-do attitude. He thanked Festus Keyamo the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, for his commitment and efforts.

“When I approached the Minister and presented this project to him, he promptly facilitated the necessary funding from the ministry’s operating budget, making the vision of this new office a reality. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and ensuring the safety and security of our skies,” he said.

He however hinted that they have continued to face significant challenges in fulfilling their mandate, notably securing the necessary funding to support our operations.

“The non-compliance with the NSIB Establishment Act of 2022 by the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Railway Commission (NRC) in remitting the statutorily required percentages of their revenue to NSIB has severely impacted our ability to conduct comprehensive multi-modal accident investigations.

“The NSIB Establishment Act of 2022 stipulates that NIMASA should remit three per cent of the three per cent gross freight from international cargo, while the NRC is required to contribute five per cent of ticket sales and cargo charges.

“This financial shortfall not only limits our operational capabilities but also hinders our growth and effectiveness in safeguarding Nigerian lives,” the DG said. He called on the federal government to further support the critical role the NSIB plays in ensuring the safety and security of our nation’s transportation networks, adding that the value of human life and the importance of public safety cannot be overstated.

He appealed for increased financial support to enable it to effectively fulfil its mandate, conduct thorough investigations, enhance safety standards, and contribute meaningfully to advancing transportation safety across Nigeria.