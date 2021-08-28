Work, play, stay: A look at DStv Nigeria’s revamped business packages

Media audiences are increasing daily, but long-standing consumer behaviours are shifting. Improvements in technology, infrastructure and user experience by media content providers are no longer enough to satisfy the growing demands of consumers.

As consumption continues to increase and consumers’ behaviour changes, the need for an evaluation and audit of current media content in the market that would lead to the creation of bespoke packages that suit the peculiar needs of consumers has become increasingly important. And there is one company proactively responding to this change in Nigeria with the right approach: MultiChoice Nigeria.

MultiChoice, owners of direct-to-home pay TV service DStv, is shifting and changing to better meet consumer needs with its recent launch of new, simplified DStv Business packages for businesses and corporate organisations in Nigeria.

The revamped DStv Business packages offer businesses – big or small – more significant control over their staff and customers’ content consumption and experience.

With this latest move, DStv Nigeria is shifting the media mix and adjusting the content of the DStv Business package to be more sensitive to the current climate, based on the vertical and goals of businesses using the service.

“At the end of the day, your guests will always remember how you made them feel”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria. Speaking on why the revamp was necessary, Ugbe said: “We are offering business owners the right mixture of entertainment to enhance the experience of their guests and staff”.

The revamped DStv Business packages, which contain curated content at a great value to suit various businesses, aim to ensure business owners and organisations enjoy the ultimate TV experience.

Read Also: The revolution of Pay TV business in Nigeria

Over the years, DStv has continued to set the bar in video entertainment creation and curation through insights on viewing habits. These insights help the company closely align bundles with viewer’s preferences and adapt to an ever-changing market that gives customers what they want. The revamped DStv Business packages is another confirmation.

How it works:

The revamped DStv Business packages are tagged – DStv Work, DStv Play and DStv Stay – each package is tailored to suit particular needs of offices, bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels and much more. Each packages also come in different levels to suit the size of the business.

The DStv Work package offers the latest news headlines from around the world, sports, weather updates and other work-related entertainment, which sets the tone for a stimulating work environment and keeps everyone, including staff, well informed. The Work packages are best suited for offices, banks and government institutions.

The DStv Play packages are designed to meet the demands of businesses such as pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, café and betting houses. These packages enhance the guests’ experience and ensure they are always entertained with their favourite sports programmes and other first-class entertainment.

The DStv Stay packages are best suited for hospitality businesses expected to be home away from home – hotels, motels, lodges, resorts, B&B and serviced apartments. The vast array of channels available on the Stay packages give each guest – whether a kid, adult or elder – a memorable in-room experience during their stay. It also offers a wide array of entertainment in movies, sports, documentaries, news, music, kids’ content and more.

The Benefits for Corporate Customers

The revamp is crucial because it allows corporate customers to capitalise on the content that best suits their type of business.

The revamped business packages are designed for every business regardless of size. From the small entrepreneurs to the 5-star hotels, multinational corporations and government agencies, the DStv business packages operate on a pricing model that meets low and high budgets and allow businesses to only pay for what they need.

A classic example is the DStv Stay (Basic), available from as low as N1,600, with more than ten channels covering movies, music, kids’ content, sports, news and more, allowing small businesses to make their customers happy with quality content within reach.

The revamped packages also give businesses the power to choose the package that complements their business model without worrying about having channels that may never be in demand by its customers and staff.

“Whether a small, medium or large business, there’s a package tailored to the size and nature of the business,” Abayomi Famakinwa, head of DStv Business, said during a recent interview on Brila FM. “Everything we do is tailored towards the customers, and we can boldly say we have something for everybody.”

In a business environment like a bank where staff and customers are more concerned about the latest updates from the financial sector and latest news, the estimated demand curve for CNN, Bloomberg, Channels TV and other news channels is expected to exceed that of a music or movie channel like Africa Magic and MTV Base. Meanwhile, customers’ demands at pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, café and betting houses will increase the demand curve for MTV Base, SoundCity, SuperSports channels over the demand for CNN. For such business environments, it is only wise to adopt the appropriate business package that offers them the programmes that best suit their business needs and customers’ demands.

Due to the sensitive nature of certain businesses, the revamp designed specific packages to address their unique needs. It also gives businesses greater control over the kind of experience their customers get.

With this new move, DStv Nigeia has proven time and again that keeping up with the changing market is vital to keeping customers happy and giving them value for their money.

Michael Orodare writes from Lagos