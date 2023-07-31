Women practitioners in out-of-home advertising chart course for industry growth

Women practitioners in Out-of-Home advertising have formed association (WOHAN) to drive industry growth and personal development for women in the advertising industry.

In his speech at the launch of the association in Lagos, Emma Ajufo, President of Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN said the umbrella body of outdoor advertising will be better organized if WOHAN is strong. “We should all then support this special group to develop to their full potential”

In her speech, Bunmi Oke, former President of the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN) said women should seize every opportunity and engage in outdoor activities for financial growth and personal development.

Oke who is CEO of Ladybird Advertising Ltd emphasized the need for confidence in women abilities, as she said that women often face challenges to prove their competence in the industry.

According to her, the various challenges facing women in out-of-home advertising include managing work-life balance, feelings of isolation, communication issues, distractions, lack of motivation, and more.

Speaking on ‘Women in OOH Media: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects.’ she called for a supportive environment where women help each other without gender bias, fostering teamwork and creativity in the industry.

Charles Chijide, secretary of the board of trustees, that this milestone marked the beginning of a new era, emphasizing the vision to empower women in WOHAN and create a more diverse and reputable industry.