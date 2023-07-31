Queens Borough of New York, Lagos State foster knowledge on entrepreneurship growth in Nigeria

The Queens Borough of New York City, USA has entered into partnership with the Lagos State Government on a learning exchange program to drive technological innovations and foster entrepreneurial and economic growth.

It is a learning exchange partnership with a focus on areas of mutual collaboration and also how Queens Borough, New York can provide access to funding for Nigerian startups.

It is said that only 12 per cent of the jobs in tech in the US are represented by blacks, and it is expected that this alliance will bridge the gap by giving more opportunities to blacks and Africans to access funding, cross-border opportunities and expand their markets beyond the shores of Lagos and Africa to New York and become global solution providers.

Donovan Richards, Borough President of Queens, New York, who was in Lagos last week stated that Lagos is the leading tech ecosystem on the African continent and therefore deserves the needed cross-border collaboration to help entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers create sustainable solutions for economic growth.

“Lagos is setting the stage on the African continent in technology and innovation for black folks and deserves the required collaboration for access to capital to help entrepreneurs scale up and provide economic opportunities for larger inclusion and growth”, Richards said.

According to the Borough President, “Lagos is a hub for black brilliance, black leadership, black innovation and black participation, and we are creating such partnerships and pipelines to help more people of colour get tech funding”, he added.

Read also: Digitalised economy is smarter approach to stem brain drain, says expert

Olatunbosun Alake, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Innovation and Technology, said that the partnership is in line with the mission of the State to provide opportunities and foster collaboration in the tech sector with specific plans on how to resource, build and create economic value from the tech ecosystems in Lagos State.

“We want to continue to help our entrepreneurs and stakeholders create value through the creation of cross-border partnerships and cross-border relationships that would be of benefit to the local ecosystem. This partnership will create a platform for local companies to expand to new markets, network with experts from New York and partner on new ideas that would transform the ecosystem for growth and inclusivity”, Alake state.

In the past 36 months, Lagos State has funded over 50 startups across different sectors and the Queens Borough – Lagos State alliance will help create more platforms for tech startups to scale up by getting access to funding and cross-border market expansion.