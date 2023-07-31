Digitalised economy is smarter approach to stem brain drain, says expert

Adeleye Fabusayo, the Head, West Africa at CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa, has advised the Nigerian government to put more efforts into growing the country’s digital economy.

Fabusayo, while speaking at the unveiling of Mega Trade Fair 2023 prospectus recently in Ibadan, said this would help to reduce the rate of brain drain in the country.

He noted that digital economy recognises talent and skills, reduces waste and offers commensurate reward for ability.

“Tech-savvy youths will not need to travel abroad in order to excel. They can stay in the country, work and excel.”

Fabusayo said government and other stakeholders needed to encourage citizens, especially youths and children, to embrace technology, digital knowledge and skills at an early stage for Nigeria to keep its youths.

“Government also need to inject some grants and other support that will focus on developing tech and digital initiatives so as to make it attractive to the young ones.

“This will bring a lot of foreign exchange to the country and make people more sustainable, ” he said.

Speaking earlier, the president of Mega Trade Fair Nigeria, Mr Delight Owoyemi, said the 10-day trade fair is scheduled for the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

”It is aimed at opening business opportunities to investors within and outside Nigeria,” he said.

Owoyemi said the exhibition would come up between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10.

”It will be a platform for exchanging technical and commercial information, as well as showcasing industrial and technological innovations.”

He noted that the trade fair would be a specialised edition that would give all investors an opportunity to seal deals.

Owoyemi added that it would also offer exhibitors and visitors a great opportunity to buy and sell at reasonable prices.

“As being packaged in this special edition of the mega trade fair, all companies will have their special days to showcase their products,” he said.

The fair president revealed that arrangements were being concluded to stage the third edition of the South-West trade fair at Abeokuta in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 mega trade fair was themed “Digitalised Economy: A Smarter Marketplace”.

NAN also reports that the prospectus unveiling programme, which also encompassed a press conference and mini exhibition, was attended by several stakeholders.

These were representatives of prospective sponsors, partners, exhibitors, brand and marketing communication professionals, as well as other stakeholders.