Tech company, Bossbus moves to alleviate commuters’ challenges

One of the major challenges facing Nigerians, especially residents in Lagos, a key commercial hub, is transportation. Both the government and players in the private sector are making efforts to ameliorate the difficulties, but such interventions are not enough. To add impetus in the sector, therefore, is the latest entry of Bossbus, a foremost provider of transport technology solutions in Africa.

The young firm has entered the business to solve the problem of commuting by providing commuters the opportunity to book vehicles through the Bossbus platform to their destinations anywhere in the country, except north east of Nigeria for now.

The management said its mission is to provide a secure, reliable and affordable transportation experience to the users, while simultaneously providing them with a convenient transport ecosystem.

Explaining the launching of the platform, Chief Executive of the firm, Oluwatobi Fakayode said Bossbus is at the forefront of transforming the transport and technology industry with its integrated charter services, ride-hailing or fleet optimization program that provides safe, reliable, affordable and comfortable commuting experiences for its many customers.

According to him, the firm ensures that every person in Nigeria and Africa is assisted to achieve their dreams by providing them end to end service in transportation. “Whether you are going from your house to the office or business meeting, Yacht cruise or private jet or oil rig, Bossbus is here to assist you”.

Read also: Transport Tech Company, Bossbus Partners Jim Iyke

For charter business, commuters can book for a day for about N20,000 unlike other transport systems that charge for trips while weekly or monthly booking options are also available for bus-hailing service.

“Before now, a commuter will take up to four vehicles before getting to his destination but with bus hailing, he will just take one as the busses will take people from their take off point to a place closest to their destinations. We have done extensive routing system in Lagos as we took time to map out the entire place”, John Olubimo, executive director, marketing further explained at the unveiling of the firm in Lagos.

Confident that transportation can be better and comfortable; Olubimo said it is important that tech is introduced in transport sector to easy movements.

For investors such as vehicle owners, the system gives the opportunity to monitor their vehicles and earnings unlike conventional transport system where investors regret investing in the sector due to issues relating to income due to lack of automation in the system.

Meanwhile, the firm has entered into partnership with Nollywood Actor and Movie Producer, Jim Iyke for his debut production and film, Bad Comments.

This partnership, one of the many projects Bossbus plans to take part in this year, is focused on providing safe luxury transport tech services to Sixth Sense as they drive home the message of the movie, Bad Comments.

After signing a contract with Bossbus in Lagos, Jim Iyke in a statement expressed his love for the brand. In his remarks, he stated that “Bossbus is like family. This union goes way beyond the call of business. We will take Bossbus to the next level because I don’t see any better brand to partner with asides from this one.”