Parallex Bank managing director bags doctorate degree from US university

Prowess University Delaware-USA has awarded the managing director of Parallex Bank Limited, Mr Olufemi Bakre, a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Honoris Causa).

The doctorate was awarded by the Institute of Arts Management and Professional Studies of Prowess University in recognition of Bakre’s demonstration of integrity, accountability, and transparency in quality service delivery in private and public life.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the African Representative of Prowess University, Professor Eze Nwauba said Bakre has been singled out by the university’s investigative team as a proponent of national development, humanitarianism, and transformational leadership.

According to Nwauba, Bakre was identified as a firm believer in selfless service to humanity and confirmed by opinion shapers across the country as a beacon of hope to underprivileged in the society.

The Professor of Intrapreneurship said Bakre’s nomination was unanimously endorsed by the members of the Advisory Board of the Institute of Arts Management and Professional Studies and the Award Selections Committee, headed by renowned scholar Professor Chidi Justice.

Other awardees at the event include the Group Managing Director of Revolution Plus, Bamidele Onalaja, and the group head of marketing and corporate communications of United Capital PLC, Tolulope Latunji, among others.

Responding to the award, the managing director of Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakre, appreciated the Board and management of the Institute of Arts Management and Professional Studies and Prowess University for the honour and recognition.

He mentioned that it was gratifying to have been recognized by such a prestigious institution and awarded the prestigious Doctorate Degree.

Bakre said he places great value on honour and promised not to relent in doing his best for the business community and Nigeria at large.