Paga enters into partnership with SystemSpecs to deepen Nigeria’s digital payment system

Paga, frontiers of mobile money and Payments Company and SystemSpecs, Nigeria’s fintech company and providers of Remita, have entered into partnership to extend the frontiers of electronic payments in Nigeria in what is considered an industry-pioneering move.

In a recent announcement by the organisations, the first phase of the collaboration would empower Paga customers to easily initiate and complete payment to all Remita billers and merchants right from Paga’s web channel – paga.com or agent network, through agents nationwide would also be able to process end-to-end payments to all Remita customers from Paga’s agent platform.

Considered an industry-first, the initiative is applauded by industry enthusiasts and it is expected to chart the path for deeper collaboration within the fintech ecosystem, making electronic payments more attractive and less stressful for customers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jay Alabraba, Co-founder and Director of Business Development, Paga in a statement said: “In our commitment to make payments easier for all Nigerians and businesses, we are pleased to collaborate with SystemSpecs. Our goal is to always provide an improved experience to our customers everywhere, by leveraging digital technology. This collaboration would further help us meet the needs of individuals who seek to make various bill payments, including those in emerging markets.”

“At SystemSpecs, we are committed to driving financial inclusion and providing convenience to customers everywhere, especially through strategic partnerships with key industry stakeholders that would facilitate easier access to a wide range of financial services and solutions from anywhere and at any time,” said Ezinne Obikile, SystemSpecs’ Executive Director, Infrastructure and Payment Gateway, according to the statement.