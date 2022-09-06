Northern consumers spend at N322b on personal care monthly – Report

A 2022 market report by Pierrine Consulting, has revealed that the residents in Northern Nigeria spend N322 billion monthly on personal care products.

The CEO of Pierrine Consulting, Seyi Adeoye, said the report is aimed at providing an informed view of the Northern market opportunity from consumers’ behavioral dynamics. Additionally, the market value estimations speak to the entire 19 states under the northern market cluster.

The report which examined the Northern market opportunities, showed that the amount was spent monthly on top seven personal care products such as toothpaste, beauty soap, perfume, body lotion, sanitary pads, deodorants and antibacterial soaps.

Using Kano State as a proxy, the report also discovered that residents of the region spend N163 billion monthly on carbonated drinks.

Providing a breakdown of the spend on drinks, the report said “53% of northern consumers consume some form of non-alcoholic drinks several times every single week, 66% currently consume CSDs, 45% consume Malt drinks, 24% consume fruit-based drinks, 5% take wine products and 15% are consumers of Energy drink products. Over 60% have Zobo and unbranded milk products within their repertoire of drinks.”

According to the report, Northerners also spend big on branded breakfast, as monthly expenditure on cocoa-based drinks, tea, cornflakes, coffee, oats, custard and Golden Morn is about N223 billion.

As a necessity, food and food-related items constitute 55% of northern consumers’ monthly household expenditure. Additionally, 10% is typically spent on utilities, 7% on personal care products, 7% on clothing and accessories, 6% on airtime, 5% on transport, 5% on medical health, 3% on baby care products, and 2% on electronics.

While 58% of Northern consumers have internet access, the report showed that cash transactions remain King in the region, with 91% usage level. The report however discovered a considerable on-going use of USSD transactions which it put at 31%.

The Pierrine report also said branded powdered milk was the most consumed of all dairy products, at 89% incidence level. sweetened yoghurt at 35% and Butter at 30% usage levels. In all, Northern consumers spend N151 billion monthly on branded milk powder, N36.9 billion on evaporated milk, N35 billion on sweetened yogurt, N28.6 billion on butter, N20.7 billion on Mayonnaise, N5 billion on condensed milk, and N1.1 billion on UHT milk.

In addition, N102 billion was spent monthly on spices, N156 on laundry, and N146 billion on baby care products.

The report also found that open markets and neighborhood stores remain preferred shopping points in the region, with 65% of customers making their purchases via this channel.