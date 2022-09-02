Why we introduced eco-friendly consumer products in Nigeria – Hayat Kimya

Hayat Kimya, a manufacturing firm in Nigeria, has given reasons behind the recent introduction of new eco-friendly products into the Nigerian market.

According to the company, the products, which include Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diapers and Molped with Antibacterial Protection Sanitary Pads, are packaged to meet consumers’ safety and hygienic needs due to the fact that both are made from natural products.

Roseline Abaraonye, marketing manager of Hayat Kimya Nigeria, said recently in Lagos that the company’s focus on the Nigerian market is to ensure that the needs of consumers are adequately met.

“We have a lot of good plans for Nigerians. The introduction of these new products only scratches the surface of what we have in the pipeline. We are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products in Nigeria,” she said.

At the product launch in Lagos, she said the products are available in all sizes and can be purchased in all retail stores nationwide.

Hosted at the prestigious Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos, the launch featured an afternoon enveloped by nature and attended by distinguished trade partners as they were all educated on the motivation behind the introduction of the nature-inspired baby diapers and the antibacterial protection infused sanitary pad.

Interestingly, the freshness of the bamboo, the subtle scent of potted plants, and the delightful traditional dance performances with mouthwatering meals and a closing performance by Teni The Entertainer left all that were in attendance with an experience they will not forget in a hurry.