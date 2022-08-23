NIM awards ‘Fellows’ title to 102 members

Nigerian institute of Management, NIM has awarded Fellows title to 102 of its members while 17 others were honoured with Life membership awards.

President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, AiMuraina who recalled that the tradition of upgrading members to Fellow started in February, 1963 noted that the process has always been meticulous.

He implored them not only to be contented with just adding the appellation (FNIM) to their names but to see it as a call to higher responsibility and service to the Institute, the management profession and the nation.

“From this day forward, each of you is required to devote more of your time, talent, treasure and thinking to the service of the Institute and nation. I enjoin you to place your competencies and specializations at the disposal of the Institute”.

In order for the Fellows to avail the Institute of their professional competencies, they have been constituted into faculties. The faculties are Leadership and Governance; Technology and Communication; Education and Social Development; Finance, Accounts and Management Audit; Planning, Economics and Management, Safety, Health and Environment Management. The faculties are expected to identify issues and challenges in areas related to their disciplines, propose studies of such issues with a view to making policy recommendations to government via the Institute’s public policy advocacy initiative.

Also speaking, Godwin Odah, a managing consultant said the conferment on a member of the title of ‘Fellow’, the second highest in the hierarchy of titles of the NIM is a noteworthy honour. “It is recognition of the fact that such a member has attained lofty heights and a proven competence in the practice of the arts and science of management in his or her specific area of endeavour”.

Odah challenged them that the award comes with obligations which include offering their contributions towards the success of the Institute’s key objectives.