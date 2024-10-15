New hopes as NLNG rebrands, changes logo

Hopes are high in the Niger Delta area as the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has unveiled a new logo and trade name, saying it is part of a strategic rebranding initiative aimed at aligning the company’s vision with evolving global energy demands.

Locals however, look forward to a new relationship of more goodies to the host communities and less acrimony in relationship.

The announcement was made last weekend during the company’s annual Grand Award Night in Lagos. Philip Mshelbila, CEO of NLNG, introduced the new trade name.

Mshelbila highlighted the significance of the transformation, positioning it as a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. “We are not just celebrating past achievements and our history thus far, but also unveiling a new chapter in our journey—one that is poised to redefine our future and our impact on the world,” he remarked.

NLNG’s new logo is said to represent a dynamic and future-focused identity. It embodies the company’s commitment to leading with purpose while embracing sustainability, more than just an energy provider.

“It represents the dynamic spirit of our company, rooted in a legacy of excellence while embracing the future with optimism and courage. The essence of our rebranding lies in our dedication to inspiring and pioneering a sustainable future, aligning with global goals and the evolving needs of our stakeholders.”

“Our purpose statement, ‘Providing Energy to Improve Lives Sustainably,’ underscores our commitment to creating a lasting impact. As we navigate the complexities of the global energy landscape, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver not just energy, but solutions that enhance lives and foster a better world. This means advancing sustainable practices, investing in innovative technologies, and working collaboratively to address the challenges of tomorrow.

“It is about transforming energy into a catalyst for positive change and progress that improves lives in a sustainable manner,” he said.

He also acknowledged the broader challenges and responsibilities facing the energy sector today, noting that sustainability and innovation are no longer optional but essential to shaping the future. Key challenges to the NLNG include shortage of gas to power existing six trains as Train-7 runs fast coming. Communities want more budgets to their affairs while contractors dream of fairer deals and more jobs to indigenous ones.

The CEO however said the future holds immense promise and responsibility. He called for collective action to tackle tomorrow’s challenges while advancing sustainable practices and investing in innovative technologies.

At the Grand Award Night, according to Andy Odeh (General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development), the company also celebrated 35 years of incorporation, 25 years of operations, and 20 years of The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature.

