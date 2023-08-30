NSML unveils new identity to reflect expansion into marine business

As part of efforts to reposition its services towards the growth of the Nigerian maritime industry, NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), a player in the maritime industry, has officially announced its name change to NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited.

This strategic move reflects the company’s evolving business focus and commitment to providing an expanded range of top-tier shipping, marine, and maritime services in line with its vision to be a leading international services company, supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime industry.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos recently to unveil the new name, Abdulkadir Ahmed, managing director/CEO of NSML, said the company’s transformation into NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited signifies a significant milestone in its journey.

He said the change is a clear testament to the company’s dedication to delivering excellence and innovation to its clients in the maritime sector.

“In embracing the name change to NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited, we emphasise our dedication to delivering excellence and innovation to our clients in the maritime sector. This transition underlines our commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of maritime services that include terminal management, maritime training, project management, maritime consultancy, and business advisory services. Our evolution is a response to the evolving needs of our clients and the industry.

“As NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited, our unwavering commitment to our clients remains paramount. The change in name does not alter our dedication to delivering the highest level of service. We will continue to exceed expectations and uphold the trust our clients have placed in us,” he said.

Ahmed further said the name change, which was part of the company’s rebranding plan, solidifies the company’s position as a leader in the maritime industry.

He assured that NSML remains at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks for others to follow. He applauded the continued support of regulatory agencies, clients, partners, and stakeholders.

He also called for more collaboration in the maritime industry that would help transform it into one of the most resilient in the world.