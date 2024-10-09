Nigerian climate entrepreneur, artists, others named winners at 2024 Lord’s Achievers Award

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Isaac Olayiwola, known as Layi Wasabi; Alternative Investment Expert and Social/Climate Entrepreneur, Segun Adegoke; and dynamic spoken word artist, Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe, known as IBQuake have emerged winners at the 2024 Lord’s Achievers Awards in the entertainment, agriculture and Literature/Spoken word categories respectively.

The 6th edition of the Lord’s Achievers Award, which held recently in Lagos themed: “Celebrating Emerging Icons, also honoured Stanley Onuorah (Finance); Fola David (Arts); Kelechi Okoro (Health) and Solomon Ayodele (Societal Development).

This event was marked with the unveiling of the newly rebranded Lord’s Dry Gin, showcasing its innovative Guala cap, sleek design, and enhanced packaging. The evening was a fusion of recognition, innovation, and elegance, highlighting both the achievements of Nigeria’s emerging icons and the brand’s commitment to excellence.

The Lord’s Achievers Awards has become a beacon of recognition for outstanding achievers across Nigeria. The 2024 edition further solidified its place as a platform that not only celebrates success but also inspires a new generation of leaders. The theme, “Celebrating Emerging Icons,” was a testament to Lord’s Dry Gin’s dedication to recognizing the next wave of Nigerian innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future.

The honorees for this year were a diverse group of individuals from various organizations, recognized for their will to win, tactical resoluteness in business, and most importantly, their contributions to various fields, including technology, finance, entertainment, agriculture, health, literature, fashion and lifestyle, start-up, art and social impact.

In his remarks, Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak Limited, emphasized the importance of recognizing emerging talents who are making significant impacts on both a local and global scale.

Obi explained, “The rebranding of Lord’s Dry Gin represents our ongoing evolution as a brand. We are dedicated to not just maintaining the high standards we are known for, but also pushing the boundaries of innovation and design”.

