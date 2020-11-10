Nigerian, Kenyan banks, financial service companies jostle for Africa Banking brand trophies

Preparations are in top gear as banking and financial service brands across Africa continent are prepared to storm Lagos Nigeria for the 2020 Africa Banking Brands Awards next week. Majority of these brands come from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana organisers said in a statement.

The award, which is organised by Africa Brand Magazine is scheduled to hold at Sheraton Hotel Ikeja in Lagos Nigeria on November 19th, 2020

The African Banking Brands Awards is a platform designed to celebrate leadership, innovation and growth of banking brands in Africa. The Award will honour banking and finance brands, payment solutions providers, their CEO’s, products and services and other personalities that have made significant contribution to the growth of the industry over the years

Speaking on the survey that gave birth to the awardees, the Editor-in-Chief of Africa Brands Magazine, Desmond Esorougwe said, “The survey yielded over 5,000 banking and financial services brands covering over 100 best banking brands with the final coded data.”

He said, “Our team calculated a score for each banking brand and created an index that takes into account the sample and population size of each country covered.

“ The Best Banking Brands were further analyzed to ensure there are no duplication and no generic category rather than trading Bank mentioned,” Esorougwe stated.

Esorougwe further stated that the winners would have made outstanding contributions to the development of banking and financial services brands of the continent, the economic aspiration of its citizenry and the transformation of Africa’s image in the International market while displaying high standards of good citizenship, social and environmental responsibilities.

The award will bring together prominent banking and finance personalities, government officials, regulators and other stakeholders.