Maxima media unveils street food Naija season 2 competition

Maxima media, owner of Food bay TV has unveiled season 2 of Street Food Naija, a reality cooking contest sponsored by Devon King’s to reward and celebrate the best of Nigeria’s foodpreneurs and cuisine.

In view of the current economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Devon King’s is leveraging the Street Foodz Naija platform to support street food vendors in Nigeria. It is the brand’s way of giving hope and creating a future for players in the sector.

Chioma Mbanugo, the marketing manager, PZ Wilmar Ltd, said Street Foodz Naija is Devon King’s way of impacting lives. According to her, the brand will not stop with the campaign in its drive to support street food-preneurs that prepare on-the-go dish for consumers.

Mbanugo stated that as part of outlets of vendors will be given a face lift to support their business branding in giving more visibility and engagement with street food in Nigeria.

Oluwafemi Ogundoro, the managing director, Maxima media, said Street Foodz Naija has always been digitally driven. According to him, participation into the competition can be done seamlessly online without the need for external involvement or direct contact.

Ogundoro disclosed that 13 contestants will be selected across Nigeria, just as the reward system for the season two was reviewed upward. According to him, the winner will get N5m worth of prizes of which N2.5 million naira is in cash; a renovated work space, an SME toolkit, and scholarship to a Culinary School.

“The second runner up will walk away with N2m worth of prizes: N1 m , renovated work space and SME Toolkit and the 3rd runner up will N500, 000 cash, renovated work space and SME Toolkit.