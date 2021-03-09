LASAA sensitises operators on regulation of outdoor adverts

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has flagged off the first phase of an awareness campaign to sensitise the general public on the need for compliance with regulations guiding outdoor advertisement in the state. The regulations cover on-premise and off-premise signage displays as well as registration of mobile adverts.

Speaking during one of the agency’s awareness campaigns in Lagos, Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, in a statement said it is important to sensitise and educate the public on the need to comply with the LASAA law before the agency begins enforcement.

He noted that the exercise would provide another opportunity for LASAA to remind clients on the importance of always being on the side of the law as good individuals and corporate citizens.

He urged Lagosians to cooperate with LASAA so that the state government can successfully deliver the dividends of democracy to them through its revenue optimisation effort.

Also speaking, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communication and Strategy of LASAA, Temitope Akande, in the statement noted that LASAA has a tradition of embarking on an awareness campaign to clients and the public in general in February and March every year. The campaign will focus on the need for clients to be on the side of the law as enforcement would commence afterwards, he said.

Read Also: 9mobile advocates indigenous languages preservation

“Our plan is to utilise all available medium of communication to sensitise the public on the need to register their advertising business signboards, temporary campaigns, road shows and billboards as well as branded vehicles to avoid falling foul of the enforcement drive that will follow this awareness exercise. We plan to engage our clients across all platforms to achieve our objective,” Akande said.

The Head of Mobile, Small Format and Temporary (MS&T) Department, Adebayo Aluko, said the purpose of the awareness programme is to ensure that at least 95 per cent compliance is achieved for all branded vehicles operating in Lagos State and also boost the revenue of the agency vis a vis that of the state.

“Hopefully, the enforcement on branded vehicles without the 2021 mobile advert permit within the state will be minimal,” Aluko said.

Explaining that branded vehicles without valid permits are usually grounded or impounded and made to pay the amount due before the vehicle is released, Aluko appealed to owners of branded vehicles to follow due process in good time and avoid enforcement and sanctions.

He said the agency frowns at the use of fake mobile advert stickers, noting that the display of fake mobile advert permit stickers is a criminal offence that is punishable under the law.

He added that LASAA is not focusing on revenue alone but also on the regulation of the environment, in line with its mission. He advised clients to ensure that their branded vehicles always look neat and presentable and to avoid any form of indecent advertisement.