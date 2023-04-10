Bowears commits to providing affordable luxury clothing

Bowears, a Nigerian fashion start-up, has stated its commitment to making luxury clothing affordable to those who can’t afford high-end outfits.

Ogbuji Bright Obah, the founder of Bowears, said he launched the clothing brand in April 2021 with a focus on providing high-quality, stylish clothing that is affordable and accessible.

“At Bowears, we are committed to ethical production practices, which means we work with suppliers who share our values of sustainability, fair labour practices, and social responsibility,” Obah said in an interview.

“We believe that fashion can be both beautiful and responsible, and we strive to create clothing that not only looks good but also makes a positive impact on the world.”

“Our clothing line includes a variety of styles for men and children, such as vintage shirts, trousers, kaftans, jalabas, and more. We offer a range of sizes and colors to ensure that everyone can find something that fits their style, preferences, and any occasion of choice. Whether you’re looking for formal wear for a special occasion or casual wear for everyday use, we’ve got you covered,” he added.

“Our unique selling point is our commitment to style and quality. We take pride in our designs and materials, which are carefully curated to offer our customers a luxurious feel without the exorbitant price tag.”

Speaking further, the fashion entrepreneur stated, “Looking towards the future, Bowears has exciting plans in the works. We are currently preparing to launch a new collection that will feature even more unique designs and styles that we know our customers will love.

“We are also planning to host a fashion event in the coming months to showcase our latest offerings and connect with other fashion enthusiasts.”

Based in Abuja with a branch in Asaba, Bowears offers a wide range of fashionable and stylish clothing for men, women, and children. From formal wear to casual wear, the company’s clothing is designed with quality materials that don’t compromise on style or comfort.