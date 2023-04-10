How Oyin is using innovative games to drive SDGs

Oyin Olufayo is the founder of Gesego – a development-oriented startup in Abuja using innovative games to localise the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bridging the knowledge gap between people and the global agenda.

Gesego Games cut across climate change, zero poverty, gender, equality, and education among others.

One of Olufayo’s interactive games, takes players on a journey through the 17 SDGs, by displaying its targets and indicators, and encourages players to take action in their own lives to support the achievement of the goals.

Her desire to positively impact her society and passion for change inspired the establishment of Gesego Games.

“I am passionate about creating a positive impact and demystifying something that seems big in a layman’s form. I saw the potential of using games to educate and engage people on the SDGs,” she says.

Olufayo said Gesego came to fruition in 2021 but faced several obstacles before its much-awaited launch in January 2023.

“One of the most significant challenges was the need for adequate funding to achieve a global outlook, which entailed registering the company, developing a top-tier website, and creating high-quality designs that could resonate with a diverse international audience,” she said.

“Fortunately, during my service year in 2022, I was privileged to earn a substantial income from remote jobs and receive a monthly allowance from my supportive father and boyfriend, which, coupled with my NYSC allowance, allowed me to live comfortably and save towards my goal.”

According to her, with a strict deadline for the launch of Gesego, she was able to channel resources toward realising her vision.

“As an international company, I recognised the importance of securing investments beyond my immediate circle to ensure that Gesego attained the desired global reach.

“I also plan to leverage my network further by creating a group chat to enable my friends to donate and support the company’s growth.”

Olufayo stated that Gesego is gaining significant traction across multiple countries, including Nigeria, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“Through Seventeen, individuals from diverse backgrounds are being exposed to the SDGs in a refreshingly unconventional way, and we are thrilled to witness its impact on the global community,” she said.

On challenges her business faces, Olufayo says that the fluctuation in pricing from vendors has made it challenging to maintain a consistent budget. The speedily rising costs of goods and services make it difficult to maintain our profit margins.

“Working on sustainable packaging packs has become increasingly costly due to inflationary economic pressures. Despite these challenges, we remain determined to balance our financial constraints without compromising our commitment to quality,” she said.

Olufayo also noted that building a very committed, innovative team with a deep understanding of the SDGs was challenging.

“It requires finding individuals who not only have a strong passion for creating a positive impact but also possess the necessary skill sets.”

On her short-term goals, Olufayo plans to expand Gesego’s global reach by having ambassadors in different countries.

“This strategic move aims to localise the game in different areas and make it more accessible to people worldwide. By having ambassadors in different countries, Gesego games can reach a wider audience and make it easier for people to participate and take charge of the SDGs in their local communities,” she said.

“We are also working on partnering with governments to make the game available in different institutions, such as NYSC camps, Community Development Service groups, and universities, to leverage existing infrastructure and networks to reach a larger audience and make a more significant impact on the SDGs.”

On Gesego’s long-term goal, she said the business aspires to partner with international airlines, ensuring that the game is available across all flights worldwide.

“This innovative approach presents passengers with a rare and exciting opportunity to learn about the different angles of development, even basic human rights like when you are delayed by an airline while heading to their destinations,” she said.

“We also plan to have headquarters across different regions worldwide, creating a diverse portfolio of games for various audiences.”

So far, Gesego has employed four people, including Matilda Adegbola, the community development manager; Esther Okunola, director of digital communications; Akinkunmi Alamu, the marketing director and James Udotong, visual communication designer.

“This move is not only expected to tackle unemployment by creating job opportunities but also aims to increase advocacy for development and make it more attainable,” she says.

Olufayo said the availability of Gesego games in different locations globally will increase awareness of the UN’s mission and motivate more people to take practical action.

“As Gesego continues to grow, there will be employment opportunities for Nigerians in the game development industry, which will help us to tackle the unemployment problem in the country,” she noted.

On her advice to entrepreneurs, Olufayo said, “Have a clear vision for your business, conduct thorough research; market, competitors, and customers.”

“It will help you understand the market perfectly. Plan strategically, embrace innovation, be aware of the continuous emerging technologies and stay in trends in your industry,” she added.