NPFL: Tornadoes to play home games away from home

The management of Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna has adopted Kwara Sports Complex in Ilorin for the club’s home league matches for 2021/2022 NPFL season

Club’s Chairman Hon. Adamu Aliyu disclosed that the choice of Ilorin became necessary as result of the recent security challenges on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, which has become a major source of concern among commuters and prompted the swift change of the earlier proposed Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna.

NPFL

“The safety and wellbeing of players is a primary responsibility upon us as management, hence a decision to adopt Kwara Sports Complex Ilorin as ‘temporary’ home ground after an agreement was reached between the FAs of Niger and Kwara State following LMC’s approval, pending the renovation of Bako Kontagora Stadium Minna.” Aliyu stated.

The 2021/2022 NPFL season is scheduled to commence on December 17, 2021 and football stakeholders have endorsed the kickoff date.

Niger Tornadoes will battle with Plateau United of Jos in Ilorin for the 2021/2022 season opener.