Nigerian Paralympian wins first gold medal for the country, sets new record

Onyinyechi Mark, Nigerian powerlifter has won the gold medal in the women’s 61kg powerlifting category at the ongoing Paris Paralympics in France, lifting an impressive 150kg.

The 23-year-old triumphed on Friday in the women’s up to 61kg category , defeating China’s Cui Jianjin, who claimed silver with a lift of 140kg, and Mexico’s Amelia Perez, who took the bronze medal with a lift of 130kg.

Onyinyechi also shattered the Paralympic record with her historic performance at La Chapelle Arena.

Mark’s medal is the country’s third so far at the Paris games. Eniola Bolaji opened the medals table for Nigeria with a bronze in badminton, Esther Nworgu followed with a silver medal in powerlifting despite a dislocated shoulder.

Later on Friday, Lucy Ejike will take centre stage when she competes in the women’s up to 67kg category of para-powerlifting.

The 46-year-old veteran has won three Paralympic gold medals for Nigeria and hopes to add another when the competition begins at 4 pm.