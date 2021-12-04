Plateau United FC win PFA pre-season tournament ahead of NPFL season

Plateau United Football Club of Jos has won their second Pre-season Tournament as they intensified preparations for the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2021/22 season.

The Peace Boys achieved the feat after overcoming FC Izam of Jos, in a convincing 4-1 in a pulsating final of the Plateau State Football Association Pre-season played at the Jos international stadium, Wednesday afternoon.

Returning holding midfielder, Jimmy Ambrose opened the scoring early in the first half when his long-range effort from the centre circle beat the FC Izam goalkeeper who failed to return to his post after sending the ball into the field of play.

Albert Hilary who only joined the team recently, scored a brace before substitute Emmanuel Uchegu completed the rout in the second half to ensure an emphatic victory for the Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side.

FC Izam a non league side who inflicted a devastating two-nil win over Coach Tony Ogarandukwu led Mighty Jets in the semi-final, scored a consolation goal in the dying minutes of the encounter through Darlington Sam who capitalized on a momentarily lost of concentration in Plateau United defence to pulled one goal back to reduced the scoreline to four-one.

The final, which drew a sizable crowd at the Jos international Stadium, saw Plateau United Technical Adviser, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu using mostly fringe players who did not feature prominently in the Abuja Unity Pre-season Tournament to execute the match.

An elated Coach Ilechukwu who was impressed with the performance of his lads in the Pre-season Tournament, commended the boys for a job well done.

Coach Ilechukwu who described the victory as heartwarming noted that he is not in any way distracted with the club victory after winning its second Pre-season Tournament.

“Despite the modest achievement of winning two Pre-season Tournaments, the team is still work in progress as there are still lapses am working on to ensure we present a formidable team for the NPFL.

“I and my technical crew members are working hard to ensure we present a crack team that will be battle ready for the league which kicks off on the 17th of this month, ” Ilechukwu added.

Plateau United Football Club won the maiden edition of the Abuja Unity Pre-season Tournament after overcoming nearby neighbours, Nasarawa of Lafia one-nil in the final of the Competition played in October.