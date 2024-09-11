Cristiano Ronaldo criticises Ten Hag's negative attitude

Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his negative outlook, urging the Dutchman to target the Premier League title even as the club undergoes a major rebuild.

The Portugal star, now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, parted ways with Manchester United under a cloud of tension with Ten Hag late 2022.

Ronaldo, who believes his former club requires significant changes, feels that Ten Hag should not downplay the possibility of winning major trophies, even during a rebuilding phase.

While Ten Hag has expressed confidence in securing more silverware this season, following his League Cup and FA Cup triumphs over the past two seasons, he also admitted in July that his team is “a long way away” from winning the Premier League. The club has not claimed the league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013.

“Manchester, they need to rebuild everything, in my opinion,” Ronaldo said in an episode of the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, set to be released on Thursday.

“The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the league and Champions League. Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you are not going to fight to win the Premier League or Champions League. You have to be, able to mentally say, listen, maybe we don’t have that potential, but I cannot say that. We’re going to try. You have to try.”

United managed to upset Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, but they experienced their worst Premier League campaign last season, finishing eighth. The 20-time English champions have also lost two of their opening three matches this season.

“This club needs time to rebuild because it’s still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change,” Ronaldo stated.

“They understand that. This is the only way. This is why they have started to change again, the structure of the club, the president, the infrastructure and everything. The owners of the club.”

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minority stake in Manchester United in February and has since overseen significant changes in the club’s hierarchy after taking control of football operations. Ronaldo believes these moves could signal a brighter future for the club.

“I believe that the future will be bright,” Ronaldo said. “I believe, but they don’t depend only on their talents. It’s more than that. It’s all club, not only players, club, everything as a unit, united. They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who spent six seasons with Old Trafford during his earlier career, scored 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second stint at Old Trafford after rejoining from Juventus in 2021. However, his exit just over a year later was marked by controversy, including his claim that he felt “betrayed” and his criticism of Ten Hag: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

Despite the fallout, the 39-year-old insists his love for the club remains unchanged. “I’m not happy with the way it all happened but, in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes, but it’s done, already done,” Ronaldo said.

“To prove that I’m right or wrong, this is not my issue any more. I say what I have to say and for me, it’s done.”

“I love that club. I’m not that kind of guy that forgot the past.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.