EPL Preview: Gerrard returns to Anfield as Chelsea host Leeds

It’s been six years since Steven Gerrard played his final game for Liverpool, his boyhood club where he spent more than 15 years of his playing career as a footballer.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, Gerrard will lead the Aston Villa side to Anfield to face his boyhood club, and we wait to see if Liverpool will give him the heroic treatment and honour or go ruthless as usual to rout Villa.

Before moving to the Premier League, Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers last season, a confirmation that he’s not one of those legends who find it hard to match their legendary playing career with management duties.

There have been so many talks about Gerrard taking over as Manager at Anfield in a few years, and like a potential recruit who wants to dazzle his potential employers at a job interview, Gerrard will be willing to prove himself worthy as Jurgen Klopp’s successor when the latter’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Two and half years is enough time for Gerrard to prove his mettle at Villa as the right replacement for Klopp. He’s already building the credentials but he would be making a bold statement with a win when he returns to the Kop on Saturday.

While all eyes will be on Anfield on Saturday, Arsenal will also welcome Southampton at the Emirates Stadium, Chelsea host Leeds, Manchester United face Norwich, Manchester City host Wolves

In other parts of Europe, Udinese vs AC Milan, Bilbao vs Sevilla will also be live.