Aston Villa brings back Steven Gerrard to EPL

Aston Villa Football Club has announced the appointment of Steven Gerrard as its new head coach.

Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain made a sensational return to the Premier League with a two–and–half deal replacing Dean Smith who parted ways with Villa on Sunday.

Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league.

Christian Purslow, the chief executive officer of Aston Villa FC expressed his delight in the team’s ability to bring the former Three Lions captain to manage the club.

“The board of Aston Villa is delighted to appoint Steven Gerrard as our new head coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is the experience we value highly at Aston Villa. He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high-pressure environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

Read also: Xavi, the anointed candidate to replace Koeman at Barcelona

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambition, philosophy, and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018,” Purslow said.

The 41-year –old Gerrard expressed his gratitude both for the management of Glasgow Rangers and Aston Villa for the opportunity given him.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club,” he said.