Meet 20-yr-old Victor Anate, carving a niche on the fashion stage

Victor Anate is the creator and creative director of upcoming fashion brand, Vicnate and is beginning to carve a niche on fashion stage. He Co-collaborated for Naomi Campbell’s Pretty Little Thing Collection that took centre stage at New York Fashion Week.

The 20-yr- old unveiled the newest collection N°6, “SISI GIRL,” at the exclusive concept store Alara Lagos. He showcased a vision of feminine refinement that emphasised striking silhouettes, opulent fabrics, and superb craftsmanship.

The private event hosted 130 guests which included celebrities, fashion icons, influencers, and cultural tastemakers. They were treated to a stunning display of 15 evening gowns and demi-couture pieces that perfectly captured the essence of a SISI GIRL—a woman who daringly forges her own path in search of life’s finer pleasures.

“I was inspired by the lives of Southern Nigerian women who defy traditional expectations. Each piece has a certain unapologetic confidence which is my celebration of the VICNATE woman” Anate said.

Models strutted down the catwalk in statement ensembles, metallic cocktail dresses, and elegantly draped gowns, all showcasing Anate’s distinctive shapes. Anywhere it is worn, this collection is sure to draw attention and create a statement.

Read also: From curls to confidence: A decade of natural hair care with KL’s Beauty Bar

The night’s highlight was the throbbing music, which was created by well-known producer LeriQ. Known for his hit songs that have reached the top of the charts, such as Burna Boy’s latest hit song “I Told Them,” LeriQ’s rhythms took the audience on a multisensory journey that left them enthralled.

“Victor’s N°6 collection is an embodiment of self-assured elegance, a reminder that fashion is a canvas for expressing who we truly are and Alara is proud to support his work.” Mrs. Reni Folwaiyo, cultural entrepreneur and founder of Alara, said.

Following the exhibition, attendees were encouraged to socialise over cocktails provided by Bayab Gin and Nok by Alara with the designer and other fashion industry insiders. VIP GUESTS in attendance included Kayito Nwokedi, Taofeek Okoya, Theodora Mogo, Zara Odu, Temitayo Nathan, Mrs. Reni Folawiyo, Ituen Bassey, Ezinne Chinkata, Eku Edewor, Folake Coker, Nicole Chikwe, and Chinyere Adogu.