Spaghetti and meatball recipe

INGREDIENTS
1 lb.
spaghetti
1 lb.
ground beef
1/3 c.
bread crumbs
1/4 c.
finely chopped parsley
1/4 c.
freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
1
egg
2
garlic cloves, minced
Kosher salt
1/2 tsp.
red pepper flakes
2 tbsp.
extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 c.
onion, finely chopped
1
(28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
1
bay leaf
Freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti according to package instructions. Drain.
In a large bowl, combine beef with bread crumbs, parsley, Parmesan, egg, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes. Mix until just combined then form into 16 balls.
In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Transfer meatballs to a plate.
Add onion to pot and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Return meatballs to pot and cover. Simmer until sauce has thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.
Serve pasta with a healthy scoop of meatballs and sauce. Top with Parmesan before serving.