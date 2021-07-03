Spaghetti and meatball recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 lb.

spaghetti

1 lb.

ground beef

1/3 c.

bread crumbs

1/4 c.

finely chopped parsley

1/4 c.

freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

1

egg

2

garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

1/2 tsp.

red pepper flakes

2 tbsp.

extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 c.

onion, finely chopped

1

(28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1

bay leaf

Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti according to package instructions. Drain.

In a large bowl, combine beef with bread crumbs, parsley, Parmesan, egg, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes. Mix until just combined then form into 16 balls.

In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Transfer meatballs to a plate.

Add onion to pot and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Return meatballs to pot and cover. Simmer until sauce has thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve pasta with a healthy scoop of meatballs and sauce. Top with Parmesan before serving.