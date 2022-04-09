Rib eye steak at home

Ingredients

Olive Oil

Butter

Garlic

Fresh Rosemary and Thyme

Ribe eye

Instructions

Let Steak Rest: Salt and pepper to taste.

Prep Skillet and Sear: Next, in a medium sized skillet over medium high heat add the olive oil. Once it starts to smoke add the steaks to the skillet. Sear on all of the sides until they have a golden brown crust.

Add Butter and Herbs:

Reduce Heat and Continue Cooking till you are satisfied

Storing and Reheating Leftover Ribeye

You can easily store and reheat your steak for a tasty, lavish meal on the go!

In the Refrigerator: Store your cooked steak in an airtight container. It will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.

In the Freezer: You can either wrap your steak in plastic wrap or keep it in an airtight container. It will stay good for up to 2 months.

Reheating: First, thaw your steak overnight in the fridge. Next, let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. You can then warm it up in a skillet until internal temperatures reach at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit.