Garlic Butter Oven Baked Tilapia

RECIPE INGREDIENTS
Tilapia Fillets: This recipe uses four medium-sized fillets.
Salt and Pepper
Dried Thyme, Dried Oregano, and Ground Paprika
Butter
Fresh Garlic:
Fresh Lemon Juice and Lemon Zest
Lemon Slices, Red Pepper Flakes, and Chopped Parsley
STEPS
Prepare the Tilapia Fillets. Season tilapia with salt, pepper, paprika, thyme, and oregano; arrange fish in a 9×13 baking dish. In a mixing bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic, lemon juice, and lemon zest; pour over tilapia.
Bake the Fillets. Bake tilapia for 10 to 12 minutes, or until fish flakes and is fork-tender.
Serve! Garnish with pepper flakes, parsley, and lemon slices and enjoy!