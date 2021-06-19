Garlic Butter Oven Baked Tilapia

RECIPE INGREDIENTS

Tilapia Fillets: This recipe uses four medium-sized fillets.

Salt and Pepper

Dried Thyme, Dried Oregano, and Ground Paprika

Butter

Fresh Garlic:

Fresh Lemon Juice and Lemon Zest

Lemon Slices, Red Pepper Flakes, and Chopped Parsley

Read Also: Classic Chicken Parmesan

STEPS

Prepare the Tilapia Fillets. Season tilapia with salt, pepper, paprika, thyme, and oregano; arrange fish in a 9×13 baking dish. In a mixing bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic, lemon juice, and lemon zest; pour over tilapia.

Bake the Fillets. Bake tilapia for 10 to 12 minutes, or until fish flakes and is fork-tender.

Serve! Garnish with pepper flakes, parsley, and lemon slices and enjoy!