Classic Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients

1/2 c. Italian-style breadcrumbs

1/2 c. Grated Parmesan

2 large eggs

4 small chicken-breast halves, about 1 1/2 pounds

3/4 c. marinara sauce

6 oz. mozzarella

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Combine 1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan in a shallow bowl.

In another shallow bowl, beat 2 large eggs.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Dip the 4 small chicken-breast halves into the egg, then into the breadcrumbs. Then, add chicken to the skillet and fry until golden brown on both sides.

Put the cooked chicken into a baking dish, and top with 3/4 cup marinara sauce.

Shred 6 ounces of mozzarella. Then, sprinkle the cheese on top of the chicken.

Bake everything for 20 minutes.