BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Classic Chicken Parmesan

Classic Chicken

Ingredients
1/2 c. Italian-style breadcrumbs
1/2 c. Grated Parmesan
2 large eggs
4 small chicken-breast halves, about 1 1/2 pounds
3/4 c. marinara sauce
6 oz. mozzarella
This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.

Read Also: Chicken mac and cheese recipe

Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Combine 1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan in a shallow bowl.
In another shallow bowl, beat 2 large eggs.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Dip the 4 small chicken-breast halves into the egg, then into the breadcrumbs. Then, add chicken to the skillet and fry until golden brown on both sides.
Put the cooked chicken into a baking dish, and top with 3/4 cup marinara sauce.
Shred 6 ounces of mozzarella. Then, sprinkle the cheese on top of the chicken.
Bake everything for 20 minutes.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.