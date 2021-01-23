Chicken mac and cheese recipe

Ingredients

340 g boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 3) , cubed

Pinch each salt and pepper

1/4 cup butter

Half onion , chopped

4 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup prepared butter chicken sauce

1 3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon tandoori masala (optional)

2 cups elbow macaroni

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

METHOD

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In large cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, melt 1 tbsp of the butter over medium heat; cook chicken, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink inside, about 5 minutes. Transfer to bowl. Set aside.

In same pan, melt remaining butter over medium heat; cook onion, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle in flour; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

Gradually whisk in milk and butter chicken sauce; cook, whisking, until thick enough to coat back of spoon, about 4 minutes. Stir in 1 1/2 cups each of the Cheddar and mozzarella until melted. Stir in chicken and tandoori masala (if using). Meanwhile, in large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package instructions for al dente; drain well.

Stir pasta into chicken mixture until coated. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar and mozzarella; broil until top is bubbling and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Let stand for 4 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Makes 4 to 6 servings