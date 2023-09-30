Crystal City: Crafted for exquisite taste, becoming affordable premium

Located in Igbodu-Epe in Lagos is Crystal City, a dryland estate designed to provide affordable premium property within the reach of Nigerians.

Crystal City is carefully situated among advanced landmarks and modern development by both government and private corporations including Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki-Epe International Airport, St. Augustine University, Africa’s Largest Food Logistics Park, Nigerian Army Barracks, Epe Resort and Spa among others.

Ace Real Estate Development Limited, one of the fast-rising real estate firms in Lagos with a mission to provide Nigerians with worthwhile real estate investment and make the property safe and affordable unveiled Crystal City as its new housing project.

Read also: Ace Real Estate: Celebrating three years journey of delivering quality housing

Facilities in Crystal City include 24-hour security involving round the clock smart surveillance system, guaranteed electricity with solar energy backup, treated and constant water supply, an excellent road network, eco-friendly green areas for relaxation, a spa and a gym for healthy living, a tech-city centre and many more.

Ayobami Akindipe, Chief Executive Officer of Ace Real Estate Development said Crystal City is meticulously crafted for exquisite taste, unparalleled satisfaction and unquestionably, the finest investment opportunity.

Read also: Ace Real Estate unveils Vision City to mitigate climate challenges

He said, “We are offering an avenue for premium property development at an affordable price with the launch of the Crystal City project keying into all the numerous opportunities in the nearby Lekki Free Trade Zone among others.”

“Crystal City set on 100 percent dryland hill in close proximity to many multi-billion-dollar projects, excellent for residential and commercial mix property development among its many premium qualities is very much made affordable for Nigerians with payment plans spread across 12 months, Ayobami advised.”

Ace Real Estate Development Limited is an award-winning and value-driven real estate company that also provides construction, property development and management services