Ace Real Estate unveils Vision City to mitigate climate challenges

Ace Real Estate Development Limited, one of the fast-rising real estate firms in Lagos with a mission to provide Nigerians with worthwhile real estate investment and make property acquisition safe and affordable has unveiled the Vision City project.

Vision City located in the new Lagos city of Epe is an eco-friendly estate enmeshed in an entirely greenery environment designed to mitigate climate challenges with the goal of creating zero carbon emissions.

The vision City is sandwiched in close proximity to advanced and modern development by both government and private corporations including Africa Film and Media City, Lekki-Epe international Airport, Augustine University, Africa’s Largest Food Logistics Park among others.

Facilities in the estate are carefully created and curated to surpass the needs and expectations of residents and business entities. As a smart and environmentally friendly modern estate, it will be equipped with top-notch facilities including, round-the-clock smart security, solar power energy, paved roads, treated and constant water supply, modern drainage system, recreational facilities, green areas and much more.

The Vision City will boast of schools and study centres, hospital and mobile clinics, a technology city, resort and spa services, a commercial zone for business activities and many more.

Ayobami Akindipe, Chief Executive Officer of Ace Real Estate Development said about 50 percent of the Vision City is expected to be fully built by 2025 and urged Nigerians to take advantage and key into the project.

He said, “Our vision is to build a functional city for residential living, commercial purpose and investment worthy and we urge Nigerians to be part of this incredible vision. Plots are available from 150sqm to 1,000sqm at affordable prices for Nigerians to be part owners of this lifetime dream project.”

“We are all set to begin construction of the Vision City in the first quarter of 2023 with lands continuously allotted to owners accordingly. This is a big opportunity for Nigerians to become property owners with payment plans spread across 12 months, Ayobami advised.

Ace Real Estate Development Limited is an award-winning and value-driven real estate company that also provides Property Development and Management, and Construction services.