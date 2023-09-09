Ace Real Estate: Celebrating three years journey of delivering quality housing

Ace Real Estate, a youth-centric and value-driven real estate development company is celebrating its three-year journey of delivering quality housing.

The firm also reinstated its unwavering commitment to delivering quality housing for Nigerians.

According to Ayobami Akindipe, the CEO of Ace Real Estate, Ace Real Estate began with the inspiration and the resilience of a team of professionals who have consistently put smiles on the faces of thousands of clients by delivering satisfactory real estate assets across Nigeria.

“In our three-year journey thus far, we have been an exceptional value catalyst company delivering top-notch services in the real estate space. Our strong values have made the Ace brand a trusted name in the real estate sector curating achievable property dreams for many Nigerians,” Ayobami stated.

Ayobami while appreciating existing and potential clients of Ace Real Estate said, “Our journey is continuously built on the pillars of excellence where every promise made is delivered. We assure clients of always being their trusted partners in creating a future filled with possibilities and more.

In three years and continuing, Ace Real Estate currently owns and manages over 10 estate projects including Ace City Phase l and 2, Number 31, Prime City, and Prestige Green in Lagos and Abuja making property acquisition safe, affordable, and bankable.

Also, the company since late 2022 run the Ace Academy, an initiative designed to empower more than 2,000 Nigerian youths and millennials across the country every quarter, providing them with exceptional skills to either make them full entrepreneurs or complement their current income status as employees or students.

As part of the celebration of Ace Real Estate’s three-year anniversary, the company is offering existing and potential clients a 10 percent discount on the price of its Vision City project.