The Fear of a Failed Marriage

Unfortunately, the popular marriage stories are the ones that end badly, and the social media is not helping matters. Almost daily, you hear news of marriages failing even though the couple seemed to be going strong. People who expected to have a “happily ever after” have come back to say there is nothing happy after the ceremony. Some youths have vowed never to venture into the institution called marriage because they do not think it is worth the effort. The marriage institution has been mocked severally because of incessant immorality, domestic violence, financial problems, immaturity etc

Would you believe if I told you that the marriage institution is still as glorious as it should be, and you can partake of the blissful experience? Let me start from the beginning.

GOD Almighty created the marriage institution for companionship among other reasons, He said “it is not good that the man should be alone”. He then went further to add so many benefits that can only be accessed if you are in the marriage institution.

Firstly, He said “he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the LORD”. Therefore, there is a special favour that is available only to the man who has found a wife. A man who has not found a wife is not eligible for this particular favour. Also, when God was done with creation, He saw that it was “good” and if He describes the process of finding a wife as “good” then it means marriage can be likened to creation. You can experience newness in every area of life when you get married, you can tap into the unending wealth and advantages of hosting His presence. Remember “where two or more are gathered”?

Secondly, there is a special blessing that is only available to those who are in a family unit. This blessing was proclaimed on Abraham and through him, all the families of the earth shall be blessed. This indicates that this blessing can only be activated in a family unit and not individually. If a man or woman leaves their family unit and goes after the lust of the flesh, that individual is no longer eligible to this blessing. If therefore you have been lost, it would be good for you to find your way back to your unit. This is a blessing of fruitfulness, multiplication, great abundance, and peace.

Thirdly, have you ever imagined how sweet and comforting it is to have your own person? Your confidant, safe place, intimate, best friend, lover, your clan! This is a marvellous experience. Human beings are not created to be alone, neither are they created to belong to everyone and that is why it is a good thing to find that one person.

Marriage is an amazing institution if it is done well. You can not get it right if you do not consult the manufacturer. You must get the manual and follow it to the letter. There is also a helper made available who you can consult 24/7. This Helper is always available to attend to your needs and he is the Holy Spirit.

Lastly, there is no secret to a good marriage. You just must be intentional in putting in the hard work.