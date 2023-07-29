Movie review

RUN RABBIT RUN (2023)

Not sure what to expect I decided to give this movie a try, and it left me a bit confused. Sarah was a single mum who had just lost her dad she loved so much and was separated from her husband. She had a very pretty and intelligent daughter, but when her daughter turned 7, she started to behave very weird, seeing things and saying things she should never have known, this left her mother very worried and confused, in the quest to resolve and unravel what could have gone wrong. She decides to go back to her mum and the past and this exposes some hidden dead secrets she never wanted anyone to know of, you will need to wait till the very end to grasp the entire movie. The 100m Australian, Independent, Horror, Thriller, was directed Daina Reid they featured Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, Greta Sacchi etc.

DEEP (2021)

Although I am not a great fan of Thai movies, I decided to check this movie out. The movie talked about four young med students who suffered from insomnia. One of their lecturers decides to lure them into a neuroscience experiment that quickly turns out of control. The four students started level 1 passed it and made some money, moved on to level 2 for more days and made some money, out of greed they moved to level 3, which was meant to be going for about 10 days without sleep, at this point they almost lost their lives and found out that they were being used by their lecturer, wait till the very end to see her flimsy reason for doing all these things. The 101m Sci-Fi, Thai, Dramas, Thrillers, Teen Films movie was directed by Sita Likitvanichkul, Jetarin Ratanaserikiat, Apirak Samudkitpaisan, Thanabodee Uawithya, Adirek Wattaleela, they featured Panisara Rikulsurakan, Kay Lertsittichai, Krit Jeerapattananuwong, Kim Waddoup.

THE WOMAN KING (2022)

This was an amazing movie that is trending on Netflix now, if you didn’t catch this in the cinema then this is a very good opportunity for you to catch this movie. I really enjoyed the story and the great ending and I am sure you will, when you check it out. The Oscar Award winner Viola Davis, plays the lead role as General Nanisca, the main warrior leader of the Agojie Kingdom, an all-female army strong and vicious, to take on any squad. To protect their great Dahomey Kingdom and people for the Oyo Empire, they must fight with all they have got and come back with the head of the king as a sign of total victory. You will need to watch this entire movie to the very end to see how these great women fought victoriously and left no stone untouched, although some lives were lost and many injured they were determined to overcome, the shocking revelation at the end was one I never saw coming, wait for it. The 135m violence, sexual, violence movie was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, they featured Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, Jodan Bolger, Jimmy Odukoya and many more.