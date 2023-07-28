FG unveils new public service rules

The Federal Government has unveiled new Public Service Rules for immediate implementation in the service.

The unveiling was done by Olawale Edun, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on monetary policies, at a public service lecture, as part of the activities to mark the 2023 Civic Service Week in Abuja on Thursday.

The theme for the service week is: ‘Digitalisation of work processes in the public service: A gateway to efficient resources utilisation and national development’.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of the civil service of the federation, said Nigeria was fully keying into digitalised public service to meet the required global standards of service operations, hence the need for digital policy in the service.

“Following the very extensive work carried out to put in place the required mechanisms for the smooth transition from physical handling of tasks, I am pleased to state that the office of the head of service has gone digital with its work processes.

“By this, I mean, all the personal and policy files have been scanned and stored in digital format; workflow processes are now transacted within the office digitally,” she said.

According to Yemi-Esan, all official correspondence in the form of memos, internal and external circulars are processed electronically through the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) being one of the pillars of the Federal Cvil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 –2025 (FCSSIP25).

The initiative, she said, was designed to transform the federal civil service into a world-class service.

The HOS said all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) were expected to key into digitisation initiative by the end of the year 2025.

“From the service-wide perspective, all MDAs are running with the digitisation programme and are at different stages of implementation; with a mandate for all to achieve full migration by the end of 2025.

“It is pleasing to note that some MDAs have also deployed some ECM solutions for their workflows,” she said.

Edun expressed delight over the introduction of technology in the civil service system, adding that such innovative ideas could make work faster and more reliable in the course of delivering services to the workers.